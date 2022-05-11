There are multiple pieces of equipment and items you can earn through Final Fantasy XIV. Many of them will appear on the market board to purchase, or you can reach out to a crafter to lend you a hand. However, some of these items may only appear in some of the more challenging pieces of content, such as dungeons or trials. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get the Imperial Coat of Fending in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get the Imperial Coat of Fending

Like many dungeon items, you can always check out your data center’s market board to see if the item is available. So long as you have the Gil to purchase it, it’s the quickest way to reliably find this equipment and add it to your collection. The Imperial Coat of Fending drops during The Tower of Babil dungeon for those who would earn it yourself. You can participate in The Tower of Babil by progressing through the Endwalker Expansion.

If you do not have the Endwalker Expansion, you will need to pit yourself in The Tower of Babil. The Tower of Babil is a level 83 dungeon, synced to level 84. You will have to fight in this dungeon: Barnabas, Lugae, and Anima. The Imperial Coat of Fending can drop from the final boss, Anima. There’s also a chance of it appearing in the third Treasure Coffer you can find through the dungeon.

It may take you several times to complete The Tower of Babil before receiving this piece of clothing. We recommend progressing through this area alongside other players to increase your chances of obtaining the best loot. You can go through it with NPCs, but you won’t receive as many loot drops after defeating bosses. You can run the Tower of Babil as many times as you’d like to try and obtain the Imperial Coat of Fending.