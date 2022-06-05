How to get the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 appears to go all in on major characters based on LucasFilm franchises. The biggest name of the bunch may be Darth Vader, but Indiana Jones has somehow also found his way into the battle royale. The character dawns everything from his signature cap to the iconic leather satchel, and even has some additional cosmetics of his own. However, those desiring the skin won’t be unlocking the treasure hunter from the Item Shop or Battle Pass. Here’s when and how you can get Indiana Jones in Fortnite.

How to unlock Indiana Jones in Fortnite

The Indiana Jones skin can only be acquired by completing a number of tasks featured in the Battle Pass tab. Unfortunately, these challenges won’t be active until 9 AM ET on July 7, but that doesn’t mean players can’t see what else these quests offer. In his own dedicated menu, players can find the quests will also unlock the character’s Raider’s Relics Harvesting Tool, Expedition Bag Back Bling, Rogue Archaeology weapon wrap, and his very own Banner Icon. The menu teases the character having 10 dedicated cosmetics, in total, but a few are remaining hidden at least until the quests go live.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the meantime, there are plenty of other new skins players can progress toward this season. The Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass bears a whooping eight skins that can be unlocked simply by spending Battle Stars and even features a character that can be completely customized from head to toe. This means players will need to level up as quick as they can to earn these rewards before the season ends, and there’s no better way of doing that than netting eliminations with the game’s newest weapons.