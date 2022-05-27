Late-game Vampire Survivors can be rough on players. Swarms of enemies that don’t immediately die to the various AoE effects swirling around your character can be a problem, causing you to need to kite them around — and eventually you’ll run into something else. Thankfully, there exists an item that can help freeze your enemies and give you some breathing room — and that is the Infinite Corridor. Here’s how to get the Infinite Corridor in Vampire Survivors.

The Infinite Corridor is a complicated item to acquire. First, you must reach 15 minutes survival time in a later stage, Moonglow, and you’ll need to defeat an Angelic Monster to proceed. Once done, you will be transported to Holy Forbidden Hidden Ground, a hidden level. You will be stripped of most of your items and placed in a tight corridor with some enemies. Head East, following the arrow, to locate the item Yellow Sign. Once you’ve acquired it, your game will return to the start screen. From this point, Holy Forbidden Hidden Ground is no longer reachable by any means.

Now that you have the Yellow Sign, four passive items are unlocked in all stages — Gold and Silver Rings, Metaglio Left and Metaglio Right. To create the Infinite Corridor, you need the Gold and Silver Rings, and you need to combine them with the Clock Lancet. This creates the Infinite Corridor, which will freeze enemies in a clockwise pattern before halving the HP of every enemy on screen. This, combined with La Borra or Vandalier, allows you to clear waves of enemies with ease, and can also freeze tougher enemies such as bosses and even Death.