How to get The Infinite Prismatic emblem in Destiny 2

If there’s one thing the Destiny 2 community loves to do, it’s customizing their weapons and armor. Emblems are a big part of that, coating Guardian gear in great colors, patterns, and other designs. If you see a limited-time emblem up for grabs, you have to act fast if you want to add it to your collection. That’s the case with The Infinite Prismatic — here’s how to get it before it’s gone.

Where can you get The Infinite Prismatic emblem?

The Infinite Prismatic doesn’t come from an in-game challenge. Instead, you’ll get it by pre-ordering Bungie’s Pride Collectible Pin 2.0, available on the Bungie Store. The pin will cost you $15 USD, and orders will start shipping sometime in July. You have until then to pre-order and qualify for your code, and you’ll be able to get The Infinite Prismatic well before the July release. The pre-order page promises that codes “will be distributed by email on or before June 6, 2022.”

Is this for charity?

Why yes it is. Aside from the general Pride Month celebration for June, Bungie is indeed selling the pin for a good cause. “All profits from sales of Bungie’s Pride Pin 2.0 benefit the It Gets Better Project, whose mission is to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) youth around the globe,” the page reads. It’s a nice way to get a cool cosmetic and help the greater good.

image via Bungie

This isn’t the first time Bungie has stood up for a particular cause. After the leaked Roe v. Wade reevaluation came to light in the United States, the studio issued a statement supporting reproductive rights. It further proclaimed its support in light of a weak, leaked internal email on the issue from PlayStation, which is set to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion. Bungie won’t “muzzle” its stance on reproductive rights in light of the acquisition