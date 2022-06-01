How to get the Iron Lord title in Destiny 2

With the release of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 also comes the release of a new seal and title that can only be earned through gameplay in the Iron Banner pinnacle PvP activity. Within the new Iron Lord seal, you will find a wide variety of Iron Banner-associated triumphs you will need to complete to earn the seal. If you want to show off your skill and prowess in Destiny 2’s answer to a fast-paced competitive game mode, then earning the Iron Lord title and associated seal is the best way to do so. Here is every Iron Banner seal triumph you will need to complete to earn the Iron Lord title in Destiny 2.

All Iron Lord seal triumphs

Jolder’s Victory – Win a total of 100 matches in the Iron Banner playlist across all events and seasons.

Gunnora's Seal – Acquire 15 pieces of Iron Banner armor. Each armor piece must be unique to count towards the total.

Orimund's Taste – Acquire 15 Iron Banner weapons. Each weapon must be unique to count towards the total.

Orewing's Spirit – Earn a total of 300 points by completing objectives in Iron Banner playlist modes.

Frostmire's Will – Complete a total of 12 Iron Banner challenges.

Crimil's Dedication – Reset your Iron Banner rank twice.

Jorum's Howl – Complete Iron Banner matches while wearing at least one piece of Iron Banner armor. Earn additional progress for each piece of Iron Banner armor equipped. While only wearing a single piece of armor you will need to complete at least 160 matches, so be sure to have as many pieces on as possible.

– Complete Iron Banner matches while wearing at least one piece of Iron Banner armor. Earn additional progress for each piece of Iron Banner armor equipped.

Fans of Destiny 2 have been asking for an Iron Banner associated title and seal for a while now and it’s finally available for players to earn and show off. The title will likely be guildable in the future as well, so be sure to complete it as fast as possible.