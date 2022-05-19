How to get the Kyber Brick in the Star Destroyer wreckage in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In Episode VII – The Force Awakens in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, after you complete the first level, First Order of Business, your next objective will be to Scrap for Scraps i.e to head to the Star Destroyer wreckage to gather scrap. Inside the Star Destroyer wreckage, you’ll not only find scrap, but you’ll also notice a single Kyber Brick on a platform high on the south wall. This Kyber Brick is the only mission in the Star Destroyer Wreckage but, at first sight at least, there seems to be no way to get up there and reach it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

And actually, you can’t get the Kyber Brick in the Star Destroyer wreckage until you have at least two of the Scavenger abilities. If you’ve played all the way through Episode VI – Return of the Jedi already, then you’ll already have obtained all three Scavenger abilities while playing as Wicket on The Chewbacca Defence level. If you don’t already have them, then all you have to do is follow the objective markers around the Star Destroyer wreckage until you’ve acquired the Breaker Blaster and Glider abilities.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you have them, look up at the west end of the south wall. There should be an old TIE fighter suspended on chains. Use the Breaker Blaster to shoot the tops of the chains and the TIE Fighter will fall down. Now build a bouncy platform to the right of the TIE fighter and bounce up to the rope. Swing to the right, then climb the ladder and double jump across the gap. Walk across the plank, then use your glider to reach the next platform. As you land, you’ll see a flash and the platform in front of you will collapse. Drop down the gap and smash the debris, then pull the switch. Now you can use the moving platforms to reach the Kyber Brick.