How to get the Kyber Brick in Yoda’s Hut in Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

After you complete The Copa-Khetanna level in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, you’ll need to head back to Dagobah and visit Yoda’s Hut in the Dragonsnake Bog (you can complete the symbol puzzle now too, if you haven’t already). Yoda’s Hut is actually categorized as a separate location from Dragonsnake Bog, but it has only one objective: a Kyber Brick. Finding the Kyber Brick is easy — it’s on the upper floor, and you’ll probably see it as soon as you enter the Yoda’s Hut — but reaching it is a different matter.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fortunately, you’re playing as Luke Skywalker (Episode VI) at this point and, although your Jedi training is not complete, you’re already pretty adept at using the Force. And that’s what you’re going to need to do in order to get that Kyber Brick. Use the Force to lift and move the two round stumps Yoda presumably uses as seats. Place them one on top of the other directly under the Kyber Brick. Then use the Force on Yoda’s cooking pot (he doesn’t mind, so we guess he’s not that hungry), and place that on top of the stack of stumps. Now you can jump onto the pile of objects, climb to the upper floor, and collect the Kyber Brick to complete the Cooking Up Stumps Puzzle and reach 100% completion on Yoda’s Hut.