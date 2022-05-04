How to get the Kylo Ren skin in Fortnite

As the child of Han Solo and Princess Leia, Kylo Ren is one of the main characters of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Kylo Ren’s skin is based on his appearance in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Kylo Ren skin is available to purchase on the Fortnite item shop. Unfortunately, Kylo Ren is not a part of any bundle that comes with multiple skins or other items like a harvesting tool or glider. That being said there are items that are sold separately from the shop that fit with Kylo Ren’s character like the Vibro-scythe harvesting tool, the Dark Side emote, and the First Order Tie Fighter glider. Sorry, no lightsaber.

The Kylo Ren skin costs 1,500 v-bucks to pick up which includes the Kylo’s Cape back bling. Wearing Kylo’s Cape as Kylo Ren will give you the option of a hooded attachment, but is not available if you use most other skins.

If you are interested in making a complete preset for Kylo Ren, the Vibro-scythe harvesting tool, the Dark Side emote, and the First Order Tie Fighter glider sell in the Fortnite item shop for 800, 200, and 1,200 v-bucks respectively. The First Order Tie Fighter is also available in the Starfighters bundle which also includes the Y-Wing glider for 1,800 v-bucks.

