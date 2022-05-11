How to get the Lachlan skin in Fortnite

Lachlan Power is an Australian Youtuber who primarily focuses on Fortnite content. Due to his success, he eventually established a gaming organization known as PWR (power). Through a collaboration with Fortnite, Lachlan has a skin based on him and his company for his fans to pick up.

You can purchase the Lachlan skin in the Fortnite shop. The skin includes a back bling of PWR’s company logo. The Lachlan bundle comes with the skin, PWR Punch emote, and PWR Slicers harvesting tool for 2,200 v-bucks. If you’re looking to purchase only one of these items they are all sold separately as well. You can purchase the skin, PWR Slicers, and PWR Punch on their own for 1,500, 1,200, and 300 v-bucks each.

There are several content creators including Bugha, the 2019 Fortnite World Cup champion that have skins in Fortnite. These skins are not in the Fortnite shop at all times, but they usually return when a new content creator gets a skin in the game. So if you happen to want the Lachlan skin and it isn’t in the shop don’t worry, it should come back eventually as most skins do.

