How to get the Lagoon Island Token in Lost Ark

One of the key items that players need to collect in Lost Ark is the Island Tokens which are considered as the game’s valuable currency. While roaming around the different islands of Lost Ark, players will come across the Lagoon Island, primarily known for its boss fight quest and the token.

Finding the Lagoon Island token can be a complicated task if players are unaware of its exact location and condition to procure it. With that in mind, here are the step-by-step instructions to bag the Lagoon Island Token in Lost Ark.

How to earn the Lagoon Island Token in Lost Ark

Image via Amazon Games

Earning the Lagoon Island Token is relatively easy. To start off, head to Lagoon Island, which can be found in the southwest of Bern and nearby Ister Island. Then, players will have to battle against the Island boss Iar Kaya who generally appears during the adventure island quest. Upon defeating Iar Kaya, the boss may drop the Island Token.

Image via Amazon Games

Since it’s an RNG drop, players may need to eliminate the boss a few times to get the Lagoon Island Token. After collecting it, the token will appear in the player’s inventory that can be eventually used to trade with various rewards on Opher, the lonely island.

It’s worth noting that the boss battle with Iar Kaya is quite tricky. Therefore, we recommend leveling up to 50 before initiating the fight.