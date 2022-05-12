How to get the Lazarbeam skin in Fortnite

Lannan Neville Eacott, known on the internet as Lazarbeam is an Australian YouTuber and content creator known for content focused on Fortnite and Minecraft. Lazarbeam currently has over 22 million subscribers on YouTube. Due to his success Epic Games teamed up with the creator in making his very own skin in the hit battle royale.

You can buy the Lazarbeam skin in the Fortnite item shop. His skin depicts him wearing a yellow and blue collared button up shirt with shorts, a construction belt, and boots. There are also three addtional variant options to choose from. The first is Lazarbeam wearing a dark grey tanktop instead of the button up. The other two variants are identical to the two already mentioned however he is also wearing a construction hat and sunglasses.

Along with the Lazarbeam skin is the Baby Gingy back bling. A gingerbread man wearing a construction hat. The Lazarbeam bundle that sells for 1,800 v-bucks also comes with the Lunch Break emote and Ol’mate Sledgy harvesting tool. The skin, harvesting tool and emote can also be bought separately for 1,500, 800, and 300 v-bucks each.

If the Lazarbeam skin isn’t currently in the shop do not worry. The Lazarbeam skin along with the skins of other creators like Ninja normally come back when a new creator skin in released.

