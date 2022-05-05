How to get the Lazuli Glintstone Sword in Elden Ring

Wielded by scholars of the Lazuli Conscpectus, the Lazuli Glintstone Sword is a great weapon for those who are dabbling in the magical art of sorceries. This weapon mainly scales off strength with slight scaling in dexterity and intelligence. This weapon comes equipped with the Glintstone Pebble weapon art that allows you to fire off glintstone pebbles at enemies from a distance. This weapon art allows you to get an additional spell without needing to use up a memory slot. Here is how you can get the Lazuli Glintstone Sword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way to Liurnia. This is the area to the north of Limgrave. Once there, you will need to get inside Raya Lucaria Academy. You can do this by collecting the Academy Glintstone Key to the west of the school. The key is located behind the dragon that is sleeping near a large rock. After grabbing the key, use the warping stone in the Purified Ruins to reach the Raya Lurcaria gate. Interact with the gate and you will be allowed to walk through.

Once you are in the academy, you will need to get to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. This is done by following the path through the academy and taking the massive lift up to the ground above. The way to obtain this weapon is to farm the Lazuli Sorcerers. You can find one directly next to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. The sorcerer walks up and down the hallway on the other side of the doorway. The drop rate is around two percent so it may take a while to obtain.