How to get the Legendary Eyepatch and Silvered Legendary Eyepatch in Sea of Thieves

What good is being one of the best pirates on the open sea if you can’t show it off? Every Sea of Thieves player is working on getting the best cosmetics to show off both their ship and their buccaneer. Two eyepatch customization options stand out from the others. Here is how to get both the normal Legendary Eyepatch and the Silvered Legendary Eyepatch in Sea of Thieves.

You must first have Pirate Legend status to get the Legendary Eyepatch in Sea of Thieves. You become a Pirate Legend by reaching Reputation level 50 in any three of the Trade Companies available in the game. Once you have reached that feat, the golden Legendary Eyepatch will appear in your Vanity Chest for you to equip.

Unfortunately, the Silvered Legendary Eyepatch was only given to Pirate Legends that played between April 8 and 11, 2022. This was a special event called Legends Week, and as of this writing, we are unsure if this cosmetic will ever return for players to redeem. If you were a Pirate Legend and set sail in the game during this time, the silver variant of the Legendary Eyepatch automatically appears in your Vanity Chest for you to equip.