How to get the Legendary Trinket Aurora in Guild Wars 2

Acquiring the Aurora Legendary Trinket is a very lengthy process. It requires players to complete two prior collections that involve traveling across the World Map and completing most of the Living World Season 3 storyline. The actual crafting of the Aurora Legendary Trinket is also a costly endeavor, with a lot of different PvE, WvW, and PvP components required for the items you’ll be placing in the Mystic Forge.

Players can offset some of the time needed to collect all the ingredients by purchasing some from the Black Lion Trading Post, but that can be very costly. On top of that, you’ll also have to fork out 100 Gold to purchase Icy Runestones.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll then need to combine your acquired Spark of Sentience with other items in the Mystic Forge to obtain your Aurora Trinket.

To complete the crafting of the Aurora, players must ensure they have completed the collections before this, namely, the Aurora: Awakening and Aurora II: Empowering.

Item Main Ingredients Components Needed x2 Gift of Condensed Magic. x2 Gift of Blood.

x2 Gift of Venom.

x2 Gift of Totems.

x2 Gift of Dust. x200 Vial of Powerful Blood x500 Vial of Potent Blood, x100 Vial of Thick Blood, x100 Vial of Blood.



x200 Powerful Venom Sac, x500 Potent Venom Sac, x100 Full Venom Sac, x100 Venom Sac.



x200 Elaborate Totem, x500 Intricate Totem, x100 Engraved Totem, x100 Totem.



x200 Pile of Crystalline Dust, x500 Pile of Incandescent Dust, x100 Pile of Luminous Dust, x100 Pile of Radiant Dust. x2 Gift of Condensed Might. x2 Gift of Claws.

x2 Gift of Scales.

x2 Gift of Bones.

x2 Gift of Fangs. x200 Vicious Claw, x500 Large Claw, x100 Sharp Claw, x100 Claw.



x200 Armored Scale, x500 Large Scale, x100 Smooth Scale, x100 Scale.



x200 Armored Bone, x500 Large Bone, x100 Heavy Bone, x100 Bone.



x200 Vicious Fang, x500 Large Fang, x100 Sharp Fang, x100 Fang. 77 Mystic clovers 250 Mystic Coins X1 Gift of Sentience x1 Gift of the Mists

x100 Icy Runestones

x1 Gift of Energy

x1 Gift of Valor x250 Shards of Glory WvW Reward Track, x250 Memories of Battle, x1 Ball of Dark Energy x75 Stabilizing Matrices



x100 Gold



x250 Piles of Crystalline Dust x200 Pile of Crystalline Dust, x500 Pile of Incandescent Dust, x100 Pile of Luminous Dust, x100 Pile of Radiant Dust.



Aurora: Awakening Gift of Draconic Mastery x1 Gift of Bloodstone Magic

x1 Gift of Dragon Magic

x1 Bloodstone Shard

x1 Crystalline Ingot x250 Blood Rubies, x250 Jade Shards, x250 Orrian Pearls.



x250 Petrified Wood, x250 Fresh Winterberries, x250 Fire Orchid Blossoms.



x200 Spirit Shards. X1 Crystalline Ore, x1 Fulgurite, x1 Glob of Ectoplasm, x1 Amalgamated Gemstone. Spark of Sentience Aurora II: Empowering

Any recipes you’ll need for crafting Mystic Forge items can be purchased directly from Miyani who is located in Lion’s Arch. She’ll be standing to the side of the Mystic Forge.