How to get the Liebeheim Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Liebeheim Island Token is obtainable through the method of Rapport. To get the Liebeheim Island Token, you need to find the NPC Zenri you can grow a Rapport with. You need to reach the “Trusted” Rapport rank with Zenri, which is the highest rank you can reach. Reaching the “Trusted” rank will grant you the Liebeheim Island token as a reward.

Here is the location of Liebeheim Island:

You can level up her affinity every day until you obtain the Island Token. Give some gifts to him to make the process go by quicker. There are plenty of other islands where you need to level up NPCs using Rapport, so focus on one island at a time.

Here are all of the other rewards you can get from Zenri’s rapport:

Level Rewards Normal x3 Ancient Gold Coin (Gain 1,000 silver per coin) Amicable x300 Providence Stone Friendly Zenri card, x500 Providence Stone Trusted Liebehim Island Soul, x1,000 Providence Stone

Note: you must finish a quest and have a certain amount of virtues. You need 30 Charisma and 20 Kindness, and you need to complete the quest “Pain to Gain” to rapport with Zenri. You’ll need 18,000 Rapport Experience, which can take up to 28 days without gifts.

That’s all you need to know about obtaining the Liebeheim Island Token in Lost Ark. Be sure to target Zenri for the Island Token if you are planning on getting multiple Island Tokens at once. You can also set a waypoint by Zenri’s location to make traveling to him easier.