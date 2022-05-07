How to get the Longtail Cat Talisman in Elden Ring

The Longtail Cat Talisman is an often overlooked talisman that you can find pretty early on in the Elden Ring Campaign. This talisman is great for those who love to explore because it negates all fall damage. It does not prevent death from falls that will kill you no matter what, so be wary of jumping from high places still. At least this talisman will give you some extra comfort knowing that you can land without taking damage like you normally would from higher falls. Here is how you can get the Longtail Cat Talisman in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this talisman, you will need to make your way to Liurnia. This is the region to the north of Limgrave on the other side of Stormveil Castle. To reach this area, you will either need to go through Stormveil castle and defeat both Margit, The Fell Omen and Godrick or take the cliffside path to the east of the castle. We recommend taking the cliffside path if you are new to the game or are under-leveled. It is far easier than working your way through Stormveil Castle and much less treacherous.

Once you reach Liurnia, make your way to Raya Lucaria Academy. Getting into the academy is easy. Start by taking the warping stone from the Purified Ruins to the academy gate. Activate the Site of Grace there before heading east into the lake area to obtain the Academy Glintstone Key. Once you have the key in hand, head back to the gate to gain entrance. Now that you are inside the academy, head through the area to the large lift that takes you to the Schoolhouse Classroom and ride it down to the academy basement. Once in the basement, you will find the talisman behind the Abductor Virgin.