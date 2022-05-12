How to get the Loserfruit skin in Fortnite

Kathleen Belsten aka Loserfruit is an Australian YouTuber and Twitch streamer. She currently has 3.3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and is signed by PWR, a gaming organization created by Lachlan, another creator who has received his own skin in Fortnite.

The Loserfruit skin is available for purchase in the Fortnite item shop. Like other creator icon bundles, the Loserfruit bundle gives you access to the skin and inspired harvesting tool and emote. The Loserfruit bundle particularly sells for 1,800 v-bucks. Her skin includes a back bling called Buddy Bag. The backpack includes plushes of notable Fortnite characters including Peely the banana. It also has Loserfruit’s logo on the bottom of the bag.

What is rare in the Loserfruit bundle is a reactive pickaxe. Her Fruit Punchers harvesting tool is basically two fruit kebobs that when you hit things with it, the fruit will come off. Pretty cool. Lastly, her Bounce Berry emote animates your character watering a plant. The Loserfruit berry logo will pop out of the ground and bounce around you.

If you’re not interested in the bundle you can purchase the skin, harvesting tool, and emote separately for 1,500, 800, and 300 v-bucks each. The Loserfruit skin is normally in the store after a new creator gets a skin in the game, but also at random times when Epic decides. So don’t fret if it isn’t there right now. It is very likely to return down the line.