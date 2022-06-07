How to get the Lost City Island Token in Lost Ark

Getting Island Tokens is an important and necessary task in Lost Ark, to get important rewards such as Skill Potions or Mounts. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens is an impressive display of endurance and can also be a confusing process. The Lost City Island Token tests your aquatic skills and luck as you fish for keys to open chests spread around the island.

Where is the Lost City Island Token in Lost Ark

You can get the Lost City Island Token as a random RNG drop by participating in an activity found on the island. To get this Island Token, you’ll have to do some fishing in spots found around the island. While fishing, you’ll get an item called the Worn Key of Oblivion, which can be used to unlock chests scattered around the map. In turn, the chests have a high chance of containing the Lost City Island Token. Give the map below a look to see the location highlighted by a red circle.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Here are the fishing spots located around the island:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Chests are found near each fishing spot, so you don’t need to veer far off while fishing to get a chance to open the chests. Each chest also contains a very small, negligible amount of Silver. This is not a reliable way to get the treasured currency in the game, so you shouldn’t expect to come here as a farming spot.

This is one of the easier Island Souls to collect in the game, so it’s highly recommended to come here first as a part of your 20 essential Island Souls. On average, it should only take a few tries to find the Island Soul. Other things to do on this island are a quest line that drops High Seas Coin Chests and a special key that can open a chest found on the island, that does not contain the Island Soul.