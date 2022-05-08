How to get the Lucidity sorcery in Elden Ring

Are you tired of those pesky status effects? Are you sick of going mad every time someone wants to shoot yellow flames from their eyes? Well, you should get the Lucidity sorcery. This is one of the sorceries of the Carian Royal Family and it alleviates the buildup of the sleep and madness status effects whenever you cast it. This is a great sorcery to use, especially when dealing with the Frenzy-Flame Tower in northern Liurnia. Here is how you can get your hands on the Lucidity sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This sorcery resides in the land of Liurnia. Liurnia is the region to the north of Limgrave and one of the areas you are more likely to visit first during your playthrough. There are two paths that you can take to reach Liurnia; through or around Stormveil Castle. If you decide to go through Stormveil, you will need to defeat both Margit and Godrick. This can be rather difficult, especially for new players. It is far easier to take the cliffside path to the east of Stormveil where the broken bridge is located. This path will prevent you from needing to fight any enemies.

After reaching Liurnia, you will need to travel to the northwest region to find Caria Manor. Go through Caria Manor to Ranni’s Rise. This will require you to defeat Royal Knight Loretta. Once you reach Ranni’s Rise, speak with Ranni and complete part of her quest. You only need to complete the portion that requires you to obtain this Fingerslayer Blade. After doing this, she will give you the Carian Inverted Statue. Go to the Carian Study Hall in eastern Liurnia and use the statue to flip the tower. In the flipped tower, you will find a hostile NPC named Preceptor Miriam. Defeat her and you will receive the Lucidity sorcery.