How to get the Magic Downpour sorcery in Elden Ring

The Magic Downpour sorcery is one of the sorceries of the Carian royal family. This spell allows you to summon a mass of magic that fires projectiles over a wide area. You can cast this sorcery while moving, making it very useful when you are trying to maneuver around a target. You can also charge this sorcery to extend the duration of it. If you want to be a true sorcerer of the royal family, you best get your hands on this spell. Here is how you can get the Magic Downpour sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to make your way to the Liurnia region. This is the region of the map to the north of Limgrave on the other side of Stormveil Castle. There are two ways that you can reach Liurnia. To start, you can go through Stormveil Castle. Doing this requires you to defeat both Margit and Godrick which is difficult at lower levels. You can also take the easier route around the eastern cliffs. This route will take you around the outside of Stormveil Castle and will lead you to the same place that you would end up if you went through the castle.

Once you are in Liurnia, head to the eastern side of the region by either jumping down the cliffs from the beginning of the area or entering through the opening on the eastern side of the lake. Make your way to Carian Study Hall. You can access this area immediately. Go through the study hall and you will find a hostile NPC named Preceptor Miriam. She will teleport around the study hall and attempt to kill you. You will need to follow her as she goes through the study hall and defeat her to obtain the Magic Downpour sorcery. She will use this sorcery during the fight so you can see it in action.