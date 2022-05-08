How to get the Magma Shot sorcery in Elden Ring

Magma can be a powerful tool if you know how to handle it. Magma spells are ones that require both faith and intelligence to use, but using them can change the tide of a fight. The Magma Shot sorcery allows you to fire a lump of magma that explodes on contact. You can also change this spell to enhance its potency. That means you can also take advantage of talismans that increase charged spell damage. Leave your foes cowering in fear of your newfound abilities. Here is how you can get the Magma Shot sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will first need to travel to Volcano Manor. This area is at the top of Mt. Gelmir in Altus Plateau. To reach this area, you will first need to get to Altus Plateau by collecting the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Faroth and Fort Haight. You can then use the medallion to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus that will take you to the plateau. You can also traverse the dungeon in northern Liurnia to reach the area. Once you reach Altus Plateau, you the path that loops around the whole area and goes along the Bridge of Iniquity to reach Volcano Manor.

Once you reach Volcano Manor, talk to Tanith to join the manor. She will gift you the Drawing Room Key. Use it to access the drawing room down the hall. Here, you will find a letter on the table. Read it in the menu to obtain your first assassination target, Old Knight Istvan. You can find the invasion sign for this target in the northern part of Limgrave where the coliseum is. Go there and defeat Old Knight Istvan. Afterward, return to Tanith and she will reward you with the Magma Shot sorcery.