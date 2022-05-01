How to get the Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword in Elden Ring

The Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword is a colossal sword that deals both physical and fire damage. This weapon scales off of Faith and Strength, making it great for those who are using Faith-based builds. The Scalesword comes equipped with the unique skill, Magma Guillotine. This skill allows you to leap forward and slam the weapon down, creating a blast of magma wherever you hit. You can follow this attack up with additional inputs to perform chopping attacks. Here is how you can get the Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword in Elden Ring.

To obtain this weapon, you will need to travel to Liurnia of the Lakes. This is the area to the north of Limgrave and you can get there in two ways. The first way is to go through Stormveil Castle. This way is rather treacherous if you aren’t prepared or if you are under-leveled since you will need to defeat both Margit and Godrick. The easier method is to take the cliffside path to the east of Stormveil that is connected to the broken bridge.

Once in Liurnia, make your way to the northern end where there is a large ravine. Travel through the bottom of the ravine to find some ruins. This is the Ruin-Strewn Precipice dungeon that connects Liurnia to Altus Plateau. Go to the end of this dungeon to find Magma Wyrm Makar. This boss is quite deadly and uses the Scalesword during the fight. You can summon a few NPCs before the fight to help make it easier. Once the boss is defeated, you will be rewarded the Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword.