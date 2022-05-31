How to get the Mecha Strike Commander skin in Fortnite

With mechs returning to Fortnite in Chapter 3, there is no better way to celebrate than obtaining the Mecha Strike Commander skin. Similar to the Mecha Team Leader, this offspring is a robotic bear with a massive frame, but this one has its own unique blue and black armor. The skin even comes with its own set of cosmetics that includes a matching Back Bling and Wrap. That said, players won’t find any of these in the Item Shop or Battle Pass. Here’s how you can get your hands on this frightening beast.

Despite having a design that fans would pay thousands of V-Bucks for, the Mecha Strike Commander skin is an exclusive skin for those who subscribe to Fortnite Crew during the month of June. Players interested in the service can sign-up directly from the Battle Pass tab in-game with this option located in the bottom of its menu. Fortnite Crew does come at the cost of $11.99 per month, but players only wanting the skin will be allowed to cancel their subscription after receiving it.

Related: Best superhero skins in Fortnite

As for the rest of the skin’s set, the Mecha Strike Commander skin also comes packaged in with its own Mecha Light Capacitor Back Bling and Mecha Reborn Wrap — all of which will be available in Crew members’ lockers at the start of the month. But, the goodies don’t stop there. Upon the debut of Chapter 3 Season 3 on June 5, subscribers will also net its Battle Pass, along with 1,000 V-Bucks, at no additional cost. Those interested in owning the Mecha Strike Commander and its bundle should act fast, as the skin will be swapped out for another once July comes around.