Call of Duty: Warzone has launched a limited-time event, Operation Monarch, featuring Godzilla and King Kong as they battle it out on Caldera. Here, you and three other players will survive in a battle royale match to become the last ones standing and take home the prize. You can grab the Mechagodzilla bundle if you want to look good while playing this game mode. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Mechagodzilla bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to get the Mechagodzilla bundle

For many, you might see the Mechagodzilla bundle available in Call of Duty: Warzone’s store. Even if you do some digging around, you can’t find it. You won’t immediately be able to see it because the only way to see if it is you’ve purchased the Godzilla and Kong bundles. These bundles cost 2,400 COD Points, and these prices can quickly stack, given Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play game.

If youre were hoping to grab the Mechagodzilla bundle beyond the Godzilla and Kong ones, it’s not the case. You will have to decide if you want to grab the Godzilla and Kong ones before adding the Mechagodzilla outfit and weapons to your collection. Here is everything you’ll receive for those who do buy this bundle.

Mechagodzilla Constanze skin

Cybernetic Destroyer for Assault Rifle Bravo

Neural Uplink for Submachine Gun Foxtrot

Nanometal Tail Blade of your Melee Charlie slot

Machine Learning MVP Highlights animation (exclusive to Vanguard)

Rival Protocol Operator Highlight Intro animation (exclusive to Vanguard)

Network Uptime watch

Neural Link Active Calling Card

Evolving Together emblem

Mechagodzilla charm

While you receive multiple items, the price may set back numerous players. Not everyone will be willing to grab all three bundles if they only want to wear the one following the conclusion of Operation Monarch. The choice is up to you, but this should help you figure out if your want the Mechagodzilla bundle and you know why it’s appearing in the Call of Duty: Warzone store.