How to get the Meteorite of Astel sorcery in Elden Ring

If you are looking to create a build that manipulates gravity, look no further than the meteorite spells. These spells allow you to use gravity to your advantage and one of the most powerful of them is the Meteorite of Astel. This sorcery allows you to summon a void that lets loose a hail of meteorites. You can keep this spell activated to rain even more meteorites down on your foes. Here is how you can get the Meteorite of Astel sorcery and gain the power that was used to level the eternal city in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to go to the Consecrated Snowfield. This is one of the optional areas in the game that you can’t reach until you have made it to the Mountaintops of the Giants. To reach the Consecrated Snowfield, you will need to obtain the two halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion. These can be found in the Village of the Albinaurics where it is given to you by Albus and in Castle Sol after defeating Commander Niall. Once you have both halves of the medallion, you can use it to take the Grand Lift of Rold down to the snowfield.

After reaching the snowfield, make your way to the western side of the area to where the Yelough Anix Ruins are. Here, you can find the Yelough Anix Tunnel, a dangerous dungeon that is home to Astel, Stars of Darkness. If you have fought Astel, Naturalborn of the Void, you shouldn’t have much trouble beating this variant of the boss. The attacks are the same as well as the movements. The only difference is that the Stars of Darkness version of Astel has fewer attacks. This helps make the fight a bit easier. Once the boss is defeated, you will be rewarded with the Meteorite of Astel sorcery.