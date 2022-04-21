How to get the Mistforged Glorious Hero’s Legendary Armor in Guild Wars 2

There are three types of Legendary Armor types that players can access in the games, based on the three types of end-game content that players are interested in. For the PvP community, the easiest to obtain would be the Mistforged Glorious Hero’s Armor, obtainable only by completing PvP events and tiers. Like with all Legendary items, this armor’s stats can be changed as needed. Legendary armor also doesn’t require Transmutation Charges to alter the appearance of the gear, making Fashion Wars much easier.

The Mistforged Glorious Hero’s Armor can only be acquired from PvP leagues and has the following minimum requirements:

PvP Rank 100.

Ardent Glorious Armor or Glorious Hero’s Armour unlocked.

To obtain the Ardent Glorious Armor or a Glorious Hero’s Armor, players will have to trade for the items with a vendor located in the Heart of the Mists, the lobby for PvP-based activity. Additionally, to obtain the Glorious Hero’s Armor, players must first unlock its previous tier of Ardent Glorious Armor and have a PvP Rank of 100.

Each piece will cost its own amount of the following currencies:

Gold.

Ascended Shards of Glory.

Grandmaster’s Mark: Tailor, Leatherworker, or Armorsmith based on your relevant armor class.

Shard of Glory.

At least 1200 Ascended Shards of Glory are required for the entire Ascended armor set. Once you’ve obtained all of your Ascended armor, you’ll need to get the following to craft the PvP Legendary Armor in the Mystic Forge and combine it with any of your Ascended armor pieces:

Item Needed to Craft: x1 Gift of Competitive Prosperity. x1 Mist Core Fragment, x15 Mystic Clovers, x1 Gift of Condensed Might, x1 Gift of Condensed Magic. x1 Gift of Competitive Prowess. x1 Record of League Victories, x1 Eldritch Scroll, x50 Obsidian Shards, x1 Cube of Stabilized Dark Energy. x1 Gift of Competitive Dedication. x1 Record of League Participation, x1 Star of Glory, x1 Glob of Condensed Spirit Energy, x1 Jar of Distilled Glory.

You’ll need 300 Season League Tickets to purchase all the items to craft your Legendary Armor set. As the season earnings of Tickets are capped at 100, it will take three seasons. Additionally, you’ll need another 2400 Ascended Shards of Glory to purchase the Star of Glory required for each piece. Finally, some of the recipes and items, such as the Gift of Condensed Might and the Eldritch Scroll, will need to be purchased from Miyani in Lion’s Arch.