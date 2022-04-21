How to get the Mistforged Triumphant Hero’s Legendary Armor in Guild Wars 2

The addition of Legendary Armor to Guild Wars 2 has meant several ways to get the top tier of gear needed in-game. Legendaries can grant players the top level of stats in their respective range and allow players to switch their additional stats as needed. This is highly useful if you need to switch between tanking, dealing damage, or condition-based damage. Luckily for players who have different interests, ArenaNet has created various methods for players to obtain their Armor.

Screenshot by DoubleXP.

WvW is a giant PvP-like mode done across a server-wide platform. Servers are divided into color-based groups and face off against each other in a bid to conquer as much territory as possible. WvW also has a series of reward tracks that grant players different items based on their participation in the war.

To obtain your Mistforged Triumphant Armor, you must first get the two previous tiers. The first is the Triumphant Armor, which is the Exotic armor set. This is acquired by simply completing the Triumphant Armor Reward Track in WvW.

Screenshot by DoubleXP.

Once you’ve obtained this Armor, you’ll be able to access the next tier. The Triumphant Hero’s Armor is obtained by speaking to the Skirmish Supervisor located in The Mists. You can purchase the relevant Armor from them for the following currencies, each of a different amount for each piece:

Gold.

Grandmaster’s Mark: Tailor, Leatherworker, or Armorsmith based on your relevant armor class.

WvW Skirmish Claim Tickets.

Memories of Battle.

You’ll need to have at least 1310 WvW Skirmish Claim Tickets to obtain the complete Triumphant Hero’s Armor set. Once you’ve obtained the entire set of Ascended Armor, you’ll need to go to the Mystic Forge in Lions Arch to craft your Legendary Tier. To do so, you’ll need to combine the following items along with your piece of Ascended Armor:

Item Required Materials x1 Gift of War Prosperity. x1 Gift of Battle, x15 Mystic Clover, x1 Gift of Condensed Magic, x1 Gift of Condensed Might. x1 Gift of War Prowess. x1 Legendary War Insight, x1 Eldritch Scroll, x50 Obsidian Shard, x1 Cube of Stabilized Dark Energy. x1 Gift of War Dedication. x1 Certificate of Honor, x1 Certificate of Heroics, x1 Glob of Condensed Spirit Energy, x250 Memory of Battle.

Screenshot by DoubleXP.

You’ll have to speak to Miyani in Lions Arch to obtain some of these items. Items such as the Gift of Venom are crafted using PvE materials. The Gift of Battle is only obtained through a WvW Gift of Battle Reward Track. Other items needed for the Gift of War Dedication are purchased from WvW vendors such as Legendary Commander War Razor.