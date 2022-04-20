How to get the Mistrial of the Gull unique assault rifle in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Unique weapons in the Borderlands series have always been like legendary weapons. They have an interesting perk that makes them stand out amongst other weapons. The Mistrial of the Gull stands out for its amp damage. While not able to be glitched anymore, the Mistrial of the Gull assault rifle is still able to deal great damage thanks to its amplified shots. About every second to fourth shot gets amplified from this weapon. Here is how you get the Mistrial of the Gull unique assault rifle in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This weapon is unique because it can only be received by completing a specific task. Most of the unique weapons in the game are like this. The task you need to complete to obtain the Mistrial of the Gull is the side quest called The Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil. This side quest can be obtained in the Overworld in the location marked on the map above. You won’t be able to obtain this quest until you have completed the Ballad of Bones quest in Wargtooth Shallows and unlocked the Crackmast Cove area of the game.

Once you have unlocked Crackmast Cove and retrieved the side quest, you will need to complete it. This quest will take you all around Crackmast Cove and take quite a while to complete. Once the quest is over, you will receive the Mistrial of the Gull assault rifle as your reward. Later on in the game, you can get this weapon again by visiting the vending machines in any of the areas. Finding unique weapons in the vending machine is quite rare. Unique weapons found this way can also be Chaotic and Volatile.