How to get the Mysterious Mantle cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are many cosmetic items in the Wonderlands that you can get your hands on. You can use these many items to alter the look of your character and truly make them whoever you want them to be. Of course, you don’t start with all the cosmetic items; they come to you in time as you progress through the campaign. Some of these items, however, are hidden. They must be from specific enemies. Here is how you can get the Mysterious Mantle cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mysterious Mantle makes your character a little more challenging to identify. Bring out their edginess and their dark backstory with this rogue-style hood that screams they will go through some character development. This item can be obtained extremely early in the game if you are lucky enough. Odds are, you will need to come back here later on and farm the boss instead. The boss in question here is Ribula.

Ribula is the first boss you will come across when you start a new character in Wonderlands. This skeletal baddy is waiting for you at the end of the Snoring Valley, which is the tutorial level of the game. Being a skeleton, Ribula is extremely easy to defeat as long as you have a frost weapon on hand to deal with his grey health bar. The only way to farm this boss is to return to the start of the Snoring Valley known as the Glade of Helpful Tutorials. From there, it is an extremely long trek to reach Ribula. Since this journey is so long, make sure to increase your Loot Luck before you make the distance. You can increase your Loot Luck by collecting the Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G.