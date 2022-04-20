How to get the Negotiator of Ardor unique shotgun in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you played Borderlands 3, you may remember the weapons that had bullets that you could control. That feature is back thanks to the Negotiator of Ardor shotgun in Wonderlands. This Torgue-branded shotgun fires out multiple shots at one time, all of which you can control by moving your character’s sight. Wherever you aim, the shots will follow until they hit an enemy or a surface. This shotgun typically fires nine rounds at one time, so it can pack a punch as well. Here is how you get the Negotiator of Ardor unique shotgun in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like all of the unique weapons in the Wonderlands, you will need to complete a specific task to obtain this shotgun. The task you will need to complete is the Diplomatic Relations side quest. This side quest takes a little while to reach and takes place in the Drowned Abyss. This is one of the areas you will visit during the campaign and is found after completing the Ballad of Bones quest in Wargtooth Shallows. You can receive the Diplomatic Relations side quest from Quimble in the area marked on the map above.

This quest will have you helping Claptrap as he tries to use transmogrify on his voice to make it sound different. He hopes to be more diplomatic with a different, less annoying voice. Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned, and you need to step in to clean things up and take enemies out. When the quest is over, you will receive the Negotiator of Ardor as a reward. You can also receive this shotgun later on from the vending machines. If you are trying to get a high-level version of this weapon, it is best to start a new character and wait to complete this side quest.