How to get the Ninja skin in Fortnite

Richard Tyler Blevins aka Ninja is one of the biggest streamers in the world. Breaking through to the mainstream and helping the popularity of Fortnite grow, Ninja and his iconic blue hair is an available skin that you can get in the game.

Ninja’s skin is purchasable in the Fortnite item shop. His outfit is tastefully inspired by the namesake with a blue hooded jacket, yellow headband, and iconic blue hair. There are four different styles that come with the skin. The first is Ninja with no mask and his hood down. The second has Ninja with a blue mask on and his hood up. The last two are the same as the first two. The only difference is that there he is wearing a Ninja mask covering his skin in black while his eyes are blue.

The Ninja Bundle is available for 2,000 v-bucks and includes the Ninja’s Edge back bling, Dual Katanas harvesting tool, and the Ninja Style emote. You can also buy each item separately. The back bling is included with the skin, but the skin, harvesting tool, and emote sell for 1,500, 800, and 300 v-bucks respectively.

The Ninja skin normally returns to the Fortnite item shop when a new streamer skin drops for the very first time. So if Ninja isn’t in the store at the time of you reading this be sure to check out the shop during that time. It isn’t a guarantee, but it has happened in the past.

