How to get the Nox Flowing Sword in Elden Ring

The Nox weapons are an interesting breed. Instead of being forged by normal metal, the Nox Flowing Sword is crafted from liquid metal of a Silver Tear. Because of this, the weapon acts as a whip whenever you use the weapon art. This weapon comes equipped with the Flowing Form weapon art that allows you to stretch the blade out and attack from a distance. This is useful when dealing with multiple enemies or if you just want to stay away from a particular foe. Here is how you can get the Nox Flowing Sword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way to the Caelid region. This is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You will know when you reach the area because the ground will turn red. If you do not want to travel the long distance to this area, you can also reach Caelid by using the trapped chest in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. This will take you to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Using this chest is also useful because it will place you closer to where you need to be to obtain this weapon.

After reaching Limgrave, make your way to Sellia, Town of Sorcery. This town is in the center of the Caelid region near the Swamp of Aeonia. Once you reach Sellia, you will need to complete the puzzle in the town to open the magic gates that block certain areas. This can be done by lighting all three of the braziers around the town. After lighting all three braziers, the gateways will open and you will be able to access the boss room in the back of the town. The boss here is the Nox Swordstress and Now Priest. This pair can be pretty deadly, but they are one of the easier bosses to beat. You will receive the Nox Flowing Sword as a reward for defeating them.