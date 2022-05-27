How to get the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite

To coincide with both the premier of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series and the beginning of the annual Star Wars Celebration event, Epic has released a new Fortnite skin modeled after the fan-favorite Jedi himself. Before you can take the high ground as Obi-Wan, however, you’ll have to unlock the skin, and the only way to do that is to front some V-Bucks.

You have two options for purchasing the skin. You can either buy the outfit itself, which also comes with a few cosmetics, or you can purchase the Obi-Wan bundle — a more expensive package that, appropriately, comes with more cosmetics.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin – 1,600 V-Bucks

If you just want to play as the character, this is likely the option you’ll want to go with. For 1,600 V-Bucks, you’ll get the Obi-Wan outfit, alongside the Desert Essentials Back Bling, as well as a pickaxe modeled after a knife used by the Jedi in the show.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle – 3,000 V-Bucks

This bundle costs a significant 1,400 more V-Bucks, but it also comes with a handful of other cosmetics that might appeal to big Star Wars fans. In addition to the items included with the outfit, you’ll also receive a glider modeled after the Jedi Interceptor — a ship previously piloted by Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith — as well as an emote that projects a hologram of the Jedi.

Even if you already bought the outfit, you can still purchase the other items in the shop. The glider will run you 1,200 V-Bucks, while the emote will cost only 200.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The bundle also includes a loading screen depicting Obi-Wan in hiding, but this is not available for purchase on its own.

Obi-Wan likely won’t be the last Star Wars character to join the popular battle royale. According to a leak, it’s possible that Darth Vader, who is also set to star in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, will board the battle bus starting in Chapter 3, Season 3.