How to get the Omega Knight skin in Fortnite

In the most unpredictable fashion, one of the oldest and most highly regarded skins in Fortnite has returned: Omega. However, this time around, the character is rocking a new upgradable outfit known as Omega Knight, and those interested in fully evolving it should prepare for a lengthy collect-a-thon. Here’s how you can add Omega Knight and its dedicated cosmetics to your collection.

Omega Knight will be available for purchase in the Item Shop on May 3 at 8 PM ET and is actually a part of a Level Up Token Bundle. For those unfamiliar, this sort of bundle offers players 21 challenges over the course of four weeks with each challenge requiring you to hunt down tokens. These tokens will not only level you up instantly in the Battle Pass but also unlock a new cosmetic for the character after seven are found.

Those who purchase the Omega Knight bundle will automatically earn the skin but also will be able to unlock its Knight’s Torment Harvesting Tool, as well as both of their “Aurum Eques” golden styles. It is important to note that these Level Up Token challenges do not last forever. As they only help boost your level in this season’s Battle Pass, any challenges left uncompleted will disappear by the start of Chapter 3 Season 3.

To ensure you don’t miss out on Omega Knight’s golden skin, we will be providing guides to each Level Up Token location shortly after the challenges are revealed.

Related: Why can you not claim the Beach Jules skin in Fortnite? Answered