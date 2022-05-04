How to get the Ornamental Straight Sword in Elden Ring

The Ornamental Straight Sword is actually two swords. Once equipped, you can choose between dual-wielding the weapons or only holding one. This weapon comes with the Golden Tempering unique skill. Using this skill makes you cross the two blades and imbue them with holy energy. This increases the attack power of the weapons and also changes the heavy attack into a dual-wielding combo attack. Here is how you can get the Ornamental Straight Sword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you don’t need to go very far. In fact, you don’t need to stray from the beginning area of the game. When you create a new character, you will face the first boss of the game called the Grafted Scion. If you manage to defeat this enemy, you will be gifted the sword as a reward. Unfortunately, this is rather difficult with a brand new character. The best character for the job is the Samurai since they come equipped with a bow.

If you don’t manage to defeat the Grafted Scion, you will get another chance to fight it later on. To do this, you will need to make your way north of Limgrave to the Liurnia region by either going through or around Stormveil Castle. On the western side of Liurnia, there is an area on top of a mountain called the Four Belfries. This area has three warping stones that require special keys to use. The top portal will teleport you back to the starting area to fight the Grafted Scion again. Once you have upgraded gear, you should have no problem defeating the boss and obtaining this weapon.