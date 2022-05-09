The Pale Candle is a unique item you can find in Salt and Sacrifice. With it, you’ll be able to join another player’s game and jump into their world, assisting them on their journey. Without this item, you won’t be able to enter your friend into a cooperative experience, making some of the boss battles more challenging. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get the Pale Candle in Salt and Sacrifice.

The Pale Candle unlocks by helping a particular NPC beneath Ashbourne Village named Beatrice. First, you’ll need to progress towards unlocking the village, and when you do, you’ll find them and bring them back to Pardoner’s Vale. When they return to Pardoner’s Vale, that’s when you’ll be able to receive your reward. You’ll be able to find Beatrice underneath the guard tower, in the locked down that leads to the west. Follow the path west, and you’ll find Beatrice on the far side, next to a lantern. Speak with her, and she’ll meet you back at Pardoner’s Vale. You can find her to the west of the Mirrorgate.

At Pardoner’s Vale, Beatrice gives you the Pale Candle, giving you access to the cooperative content. Without this candle, you cannot enter another player’s world. However, if you find a Guiltless Shard before this time, you can activate it on your character and bring another player into your game using the cooperation board. The player joining you will need to have the Pale Candle, and they will need to know your password to enter your game.