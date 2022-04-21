How to get the Perfected Envoy Legendary Armor in Guild Wars 2

Just like there are different tiers of Weapons in Guild Wars 2, there are also different Armor tiers that players can access. When you’ve hit level 80, your character should have at the bare minimum the Exotic tier of all Armor and Trinkets equipped if you’re looking to roam the end game content easily. But, of course, players with the time to dedicate will want to find something more useful for their characters, particularly if they’re looking to access Raids and Strikes.

Legendary Armor, just like Legendary Weapons, are the highest tier of Armor class players can get. While the base stats don’t vary from that of the Ascended Tier, they can change their stats without effort, making them highly flexible and useful. Players can also transmute their Armor without the need for Transmutation Charges.

Screenshot by DoubleXP.

Unlike with the Precursors for the Legendary Weapons, players can only obtain their Legendary Armor Precursors through the completion of Strikes and Raids. The first step to obtaining Legendary Armor is to complete a collection for Envoy Armor I: Experimental Armor, in which you must obtain several different items. These can be found under the Achievements Tab in your Hero Menu. All of these items are only accessible in Strikes and Raids.

Once you’ve completed the collection, you’ll receive:

The Lost Art of Armor Crafting.

Chest of Experimental Armor.

This unlocks the second tier of the collections titled Envoy Armor II: Refined Armor. You’ll have to complete a collection type achievement once again; however, this one requires players to create a Crystalline Heart and infuse it at various locations across the game. You only need to create one Crystalline Heart to complete the collection, and the final collection, Redeemed Heart, can only be obtained once all other Hearts have been completed. Completing this will grant you:

Chest of Experimental Armor.

Chest of Refined Envoy Armor.

Once you’ve obtained your Precursors, you’ll need to get the necessary crafting components for the Legendary Tier. These will then have to be combined in the Mystic Forge along with your relevant Precursor:

Item Resources x1 Gift of Prosperity x1 Gift of Craftmanship, x15 Mystic Clovers, x1 Gift of Condensed Might, x1 Gift of Condensed Magic. x1 Gift of Prowess x25 Legendary Insights, x1 Eldritch Scroll, x50 Obsidian Shards, x1 Cube of Stabilized Dark Energy. x1 Gift of Dedication x5 Auric Ingots, x5 Reclaimed Metal Plates, x5 Chak Eggs, x1 Gift of the Pact.

Screenshot by DoubleXP.

You’ll need 150 Legendary Insights to obtain your Legendary Raid armor. The weekly cap for Legendary Insights is 27. You can also trade Legendary Divinations for Legendary Insights as well as complete the weekly Cantha Strikes achievement and the Aetherblade Hideout Challenge Mode for extra Insights.

Some items will need to be purchased from Miyani in Lions Arch, such as the Eldritch Scroll. The Gift of Craftmanship can be bought for 50 Provisioner Tokens and is sold by Faction Provisioners located in major cities and Heart of Thorns maps.