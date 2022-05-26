How to get the Phantomwing Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

You can get the Phantomwing Island Token by defeating a boss located on the island. Defeating the boss will give you a chance to earn the Island Token as an RNG drop. The easiest route to Phantomwing Island is to head to Rohendel, and then head south. Phantomwing Island is located close to Rohendel’s port, so it’s an easy sail once you make your trip there.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Note: Phantomwing Island is an Adventure Island. This means that you cannot enter the island at any time you want. Adventure Islands are only available on certain days at the top of the hour. Check your in-game calendar to see whether or not Phantomwing Island is available for you to participate in today.

After you make it to the island, head to the center where a co-op quest will soon begin. After three minutes, the Island’s boss Adrinne will spawn. Adrinne has no special attacks or patterns to be particularly aware of. However, she does have a series of three phases. After you deal a certain amount of damage, Adrinne will envelop herself in a tornado and escape the current map. Interact with the tornado and you’ll be taken to a new location where Adrinne is.

Once you defeat Adrinne, you have a chance to earn the Phantomwing Island Token. You also have the chance to earn a Secret Map which leads you to the adventure quest: “Phantom Butterfly.” Finally, you can also earn the card Adrinne, and the rune “Protection,” which grants 5% of Max HP as a shield when you assign it to a specific skill.