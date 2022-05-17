There are multiple shaders for you to add to your Guardian’s armor in Destiny 2. These provide a unique coloring and coding to your character as you run through the game, defeating other Guardians, completing challenges, and showing off your skills against other players. A notable shader you might want to grab is called Photo Finish. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Photo Finish shader in Destiny 2.

How to get the Photo Finish shader

The Photo Finish shader is an exclusive item you can grab from the Eververse store. The shader became available during the third and final week of Guardian Games 2022, starting on May 17 following the Tuesday reset. It should be available to all players on the front page for 300 Bright Dust. If you want to grab it before it goes away, we recommend grabbing it for your Guardian and adding it to your shader collection. After buying it once, it will be available on your account.

Upon purchasing it once, you can use it as many times as you’d like on any piece of armor, weapon, or even your Ghost. You do not have a limited number of them on your account.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It’s a unique shader that will swap between multiple luminescent colors on your armor. You can preview this before you purchase it from the Eververse store. The luminescent color changing will vary depending on the type of armor you have on your character or the weapon you’re using. We’ve seen mixed effects on specific pieces of armor and Ghost Shells. Even if you don’t have an armor set or series of weapons that stand out using this shader, you can expect to utilize it sometime in the future with new items you acquire while playing through Destiny 2.