How to get the Pookie’s Chew Toy unique pistol in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Pookie’s Chew Toy is one of the many unique weapons you can find in the Wonderlands. Despite this pistol only being a rare weapon, it can pack a punch just like a legendary gun. This pistol fires five shots at one time, dealing a ton of damage to an enemy hit by it. It also fires as fast as you can pull the trigger. Pair this weapon with the Universal Soldier amulet and you will never run out of ammo since critical hits will replenish the magazine. Here is how you get the Pookie’s Chew Toy unique pistol in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You won’t be able to pick up this unique weapon until you’ve progressed through the campaign a little bit. Like most of the unique weapons in the game, you have to obtain this one from a specific source. The source you are looking for is the A Walk to Dismember side quest. This side quest requires you to help an old lady walk her seawarg, Pookie.

To unlock this side quest, you will need to progress through the campaign far enough to reach Crackmast Cove. This area can be reached after you complete the Wargtooth Shallows area and the Ballad of Bones quest. Once you reach this area, you will find the side quest on a poster attached to a pole. Complete this side quest and you will be rewarded the weapon. The best part about obtaining this weapon is that you don’t need to increase your Loot Luck stat to get it. It is a guaranteed drop for completing the side quest. If you need help, you can check out our complete guide on completing the A Walk to Dismember side quest.