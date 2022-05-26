How to get the pre-registration rewards in Catalyst Black

Catalyst Black is a mobile free-to-play team-based shooter. In this game, you and your team have to battle other players while using the powers of ancient Primals. Following many other free-to-play games, this title opened up a pre-registration period where developer Super Evil Megacorp offered rewards if a certain number of users signed up.

There were five rewards up for grabs:

50,000 players: 500 Dust

100,000 players: Rocket Launcher

250,000 players: Star Chest

500,000 players: Astral Chest

1,000,000 players: Flamethrower. Although the game didn’t reach this goal, the developer decided to throw in a free Flamethrower for all new players.

Dust can be used to upgrade your gear. The Rocket Launcher and Flamethrower are powerful weapons, with one being long-ranged and the other short-ranged. Meanwhile, the Star Chest and Astral Chests contain items. The chests can contain Dust, Quint (the currency used in the shop, weapons, Primal masks, and much more. So, it’s safe to say that redeeming these free rewards is definitely worth it. However, you won’t get these items starting up the game, nor will you get them after connecting them to the email you used to pre-register with.

Getting the pre-registration rewards

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get your rewards, you’ll need to head into the game’s shop. The first option you’ll see is to claim your rewards. Just click on that, and you’ll automatically redeem everything. Note that what you get from the Astral or Star chests is completely random, with Dust and Quint being the only guaranteed items you’ll get from them.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

According to the game’s page regarding the chest drops, it is guaranteed that you’ll get 230 Dust, 90 Quint, and a random piece of gear from the Star Chest. For an Astral Chest, it’s 1150 Dust, 450 Quint, and five random pieces of gear. You have a higher chance of getting better gear from the Astral Chest, but it’s not guaranteed.