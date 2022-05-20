How to get the Precious Jamstone legendary ring in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The release of the Glutton’s Gamble DLC brought more legendary items for you to farm in the Wonderlands. One of the new items is a legendary ring called the Precious Jamstone. This ring gives you an increase in your stats like all of the other rings in the game. The special bonus that this ring has that others don’t is that it increases the effectiveness of these stat increases by 66% after you exit Save your Soul. This is great if you are constantly going down during a fight. Here is how you can get the Precious Jamstone legendary ring in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Like the many other legendary rings in the game, the Precious Jamstone is considered to be a world drop item. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source across the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, chests, mini-bosses, and even normal enemies. Luckily, the sources that can drop this ring are all located in the DLC. The best area to get this ring in the DLC is the Wheel of Fate. You can easily farm Soul Gems from the DLC to use on the Wheel of Fate to get you a chance of obtaining this ring.

Outside of the DLC, you can also obtain this ring from the Chaos Chamber. You can only get this ring from the Choas Chamber after you have beaten the Glutton’s Gambit DLC. This will unlock the legendary items in the Chaos Chamber for you to farm. If you are going to farm the Chaos Chamber for this item, it is best to use your crystals on the rabbit statues at the end of the Chaos Chamber. You can use your crystals on the ring rabbit statue for an increased chance of obtaining this ring. As always, make sure to increase your Loot Luck before farming for legendary items.