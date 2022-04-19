How to get the Prowler skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Although the Spider-Man-themed Chapter 3 Season 1 may be over, that doesn’t mean Fortnite players won’t be seeing anymore skins inspired by the web-head’s universe. This time around, Prowler is the latest Marvel character to make its way to the battle royale. However, you won’t find the skin in the Battle Pass or the Item Shop. Here’s how to get your hands on this Spider-Man villain.

In order to unlock the Prowler skin, players are required to complete at least three challenges from the Battle Pass tab’s Prowler page. It’s here you can find a total of seven quests that include using a spray in The Daily Bugle and collecting weapons of Epic-rarity or higher. Thus, the character should be one of the easiest to unlock in the entire season. Below you can discover all of Prowler’s newly-added quests.

Damage opponents while crouched or sliding (0/500)

Collect different weapon types of Epic rarity or higher in a single match (0/3)

Use a spray at The Daily Bugle (0/1)

Search chests before taking any damage in a match (0/7)

Headshot opponents with a thermal weapon (0/3)

Collect 300 Bars (0/300)

Mod a vehicle, then drive it 500 meters in a single match (0/2)

Complete three Prowler quests (0/3)

Complete seven Prowler quests (0/7)

The Prowler is just one of nine cosmetics exclusive to this menu — all of which are a part of his dedicated Marvel Series set. These other items include his Slash and Smash Emote, Energy Claw Harvesting Tool, and Sky Prowler Glider. Most notably, these aren’t the only Marvel-related cosmetics to arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2, as a Doctor Strange skin is currently available in the game.

Related: All Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2