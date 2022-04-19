How to get the Quad Bow in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

When one projectile just isn’t enough, the Quad Bow comes in. This weapon is similar to the Dictator assault rifle from Borderlands 3. It shoots crossbolts in a horizontal line. This line is four crossbolts across, allowing you to hit large targets with a lot of shots very quickly. You can also switch the firing mode to have it shoot vertically instead of the horizontal spread. This weapon is very powerful as long as you are aiming at enemies that are up close. Here is how you can get the Quad Bow in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like many of the legendary items in the Wonderlands, the Quad Bow is considered to be a world drop. This means that it has a chance to drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Pretty much anything that can drop loot is able to drop this weapon. Unfortunately, that makes finding this weapon a little more difficult. Luckily, you can make finding it a bit easier once you beat the game.

When you complete the game, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber. This is a randomized dungeon hosted by the Dragon Lord inside the castle in Brighthoof. At the end of your Chaos Chamber runs, you will enter a loot room with a bunch of rabbit statues. Each of these rabbit statues has a symbol above its head to represent what type of loot it drops. You can make obtaining the Quad Bow a little less time-consuming by farming the assault rifle rabbit statue in the Chaos Chamber. Make sure to spend all of your crystals gathered during your Chaos Chamber runs on the rabbit statue to give yourself more chances to obtain the weapon.