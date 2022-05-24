How to get the Rain of Fire exotic leg armor in Destiny 2

Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 is finally here and with it comes a new exotic for each of the three classes. This season’s warlock exotic is sure to light up the sky with empowerment, reloading and buffing your weapons while also making you radiant. While these firey new boots sound amazing to use, getting your hands on them could prove to be quite the challenge. This guide will cover how to acquire the sharp new exotic and all of the abilities that come with it.

How to get the Rain of Fire boots

Solo Legend or Master Lost Sector

As with all newly introduced exotic armor lately, the Rain of Fire exotic boots can only be acquired by completing Legend or Master level Lost Sectors by yourself. Depending on the difficulty of the Lost Sector, the Rain of Fire boots have a good chance of dropping after completing the Lost Sector solo but have a better chance if you already have all other exotic Warlock boots. Additionally, make sure that the daily-rotating Legend or Master Lost Sectors are actually dropping exotic leg armor. If they aren’t you may have to wait a few days before getting the new exotic.

Rain of Fire abilities

The Rain of Fire exotic boots are made for the Warlock who secretly wishes they were playing Hunter. Jokes aside, these new exotic boots give Warlocks a good reason to use the Icarus Dash aspect in high-level PvE activities. Its perk, Soaring Fusilier, reloads all of your weapons and improves the airborne effectiveness of Fusion Rifles and Linear Fusion Rifles after using your Icarus Dash. Furthermore, final blows with these weapons make you radiant. If you want to experiment with different weapon builds for endgame content on a Solar Warlock, these might be for you.