How to get the Raptor Talons in Elden Ring

Wielded by the assassins of Ravenmount, the Raptor Talons were made to allow the wearer to mimic the attacks of a bird of prey. While you wear these claws, your attacks change, and your heavy attack allows you to do some pretty fancy maneuvers. These dexterity-based weapons come equipped with the Quickstep weapon art that allows you to expertly glide along the ground to dodge incoming attacks. Of course, you can also infuse these claws with different Ashes of War if you’d like. Here is how you can get the Raptor Talons in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this set of claws, you will need to go to Altus Plateau. This is the region to the north of Limgrave and Liurnia. To reach this area, you must first obtain the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Faroth in Caelid and Fort Haight in Mistwood. Once you have both halves of the medallion, you can use the Grand Lift of Dectus in northern Liurnia to reach the plateau. You can also reach this area by going through the dungeon leading from the ravine in Liurnia to the western part of the plateau where Mt. Gelmir is.

When you reach the plateau, head to the western portion along the border of Mt. Gelmir. Here, you will find a bunch of hearses scattered about the land near a lake. Go to the lake and follow the cliffside to find the Sage’s Cave. Traverse the cave until you find a slightly larger area with a corpse and a small fire. Continue down the tunnel to the next room, and you will find a side path that leads to a small chamber with a wooden platform and two chests. You will find the Raptor Talons in the chest on the right.