How to get the Reaper title in Destiny 2

With a fresh new season in Destiny 2 comes a new seal and title to work on throughout the duration of The Witch Queen year. Within the Reaper title comes a slew of new Season of the Haunted-related triumphs for players to conquer. If you want to show off your dedication to uncovering the secrets of the Derelict Leviathan and the nightmares within, earning the Reaper title and associated seal is the best way to do so. Here is every Season of the Haunted seal triumph you will need to complete to earn the Reaper title in Destiny 2.

All Reaper seal triumphs

Severance – Complete the “Bound in Sorrow” mission. Completing this triumph also unlocks Triage lore entries as well as the Tymbal Lucidae exotic ship

– Complete the “Bound in Sorrow” mission. Vendor Upgrades Unlocked – Enlock all upgrades for the Crown of Sorrow.

– Enlock all upgrades for the Crown of Sorrow. Tritainment – Successfully defeat each Tier III Nightmare Containment boss. Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn

– Successfully defeat each Tier III Nightmare Containment boss. Harvester of Sorrows – Bind Nightmares after completing Tier III Nightmare Containment activities. Harvest 50 Nightmares

– Bind Nightmares after completing Tier III Nightmare Containment activities. Malicious Haunt – Defeat combatants and Guardians with Season of the Haunted weapons. Defeat 1000 combatants

– Defeat combatants and Guardians with Season of the Haunted weapons. Reaper’s Blade – Defeat 650 combatants on the Derelict Leviathan with the Scythe.

– Defeat 650 combatants on the Derelict Leviathan with the Scythe. Opulent Avarice – Open 15 locked chests with Opulent Keys on the Derelict Leviathan.

– Open 15 locked chests with Opulent Keys on the Derelict Leviathan. Shadow’s Return – Defeat dangerous Loyalist threats while exploring the Derelict Leviathan destination and claim the associated Triumphs. Fever Dream A Guardian is a Guardian, Even in a Nightmare Get to Taking Out Their Commanders, One by One Controlled Burn

– Defeat dangerous Loyalist threats while exploring the Derelict Leviathan destination and claim the associated Triumphs. Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph Will unlock the exotic Eidolon Shell exotic ghost shell



There are currently two triumphs in the Reaper seal that have not yet been revealed to players. As the season progresses and guardians learn more about the Derelict Leviathan and the nightmares within the secret triumphs will be revealed. Once they are, we will be sure to update the list.