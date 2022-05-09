How to get the Repurposed Mining Shaft and upgrades in Rogue Legacy 2

The manor that serves as the hub in Rogue Legacy 2 contains several gold-related upgrades. Knowing which promotions to target first can be challenging, as each upgrade is hidden by default. Knowing the right path to unlock gold-related manor upgrades will save you a lot of trouble in the long run, and this guide breaks down the best gold-related upgrade in the game.

The Repurposed Mining Shaft

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To find and unlock this upgrade it will require some manor upgrades first. When presented with the manor, certain nodes such as the offshore bank account will be locked. This upgrade in particular, which is pictured above, requires a level 12 manor. Each upgrade purchased in the manor equates to one level.

For example, if you upgrade character vitality five times, you will have a level 5 manor. To unlock the Repurposed Mining Shaft, you must unlock the Offshore Bank account first. AGain, this upgrade requires a level 12 manor, so some gold farming will be required.

Benefits of the Repurposed Mining Shaft

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This upgrade will increase the amount of gold gained from traits new heirs are spawned with. These gold bonus gains can really help with late-game gold farming or purchasing rare armor and rune powers.

This is a breakdown of this trait and its benefits as described in game.

Repurposed Mining Shaft – Because not everyone can climb 20,000 steps (nobody actually uses the stairs anymore).

Cost 900 gold (not counting inflation costs) to unlock and 900 base gold to upgrade.

Increases Gold Gain for certain Traits.

+10% Gold granted by Trait bonus per rank

First level cap is 10 upgrades. This can be upgraded to 25 via other manor upgrade traits.

Farm gold and make sure to unlock this upgrade as fast as possible. Doing so will ensure maximum gold gains to help jump-start your Rogue Legacy 2 campaign.