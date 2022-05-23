Though the game provides plenty of emotes for players when they first join, some Lost Ark emotes are only available to those who have unlocked them through quests. If you’re eager to show just how well-suited you are for a world of courtly intrigue, you’ll want to add the Respect and Polite emotes to your arsenal of emotes.

If you’re not sure how to unlock them, here is everything you need to know about how to unlock the Respect and Polite emotes in Lost Ark.

How to get the Respect and Polite emotes in Lost Ark

Both of these emotes must be unlocked through quests in the game. Neither is difficult to complete but can be easy to overlook if you don’t keep your eyes open.

How to get the Respect Emote

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This emote will be given to you upon completion of the North Vern storyline quest called Ealyn’s Gift. This quest will take you to Vern Castle, which can be reached via the marked point on the map above. Approach Queen Ealyn and speak to her. She’ll provide you with several different rewards for completing the questline, including the Respect emote.

To finish unlocking the emote, open your inventory and right-click on the Emote: Respect object there. Activate it, and it will be added to your repertoire of emotes to showcase your accomplishments. Also, remember that completing this quest for the first time will unlock your first Power Pass to allow you to level up a character to Level 50 quickly, so don’t forget to grab it from the in-game mail system.

How to get the Polite Emote

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This one is a bit easier to unlock as it isn’t at the end of a long questline. Head to Luterra Castle and speak to Anessa, who is found at the marked point above. She won’t abide just anyone taking part in the courtly intrigue, so she’ll want to assess your politeness. At the start of With Grace and Elegance quest, she’ll give you the Polite emote.

Once again, open up your inventory and activate the Emote: Polite object she gives you. From there, you just need to prove to her that you know how to use it. Enter the /polite emote into the chat four times in front of Anessa to prove you’re not an uncouth scoundrel, and she’ll be satisfied with your manners. It is now part of your permanent library of emotes to showcase to other players.