How to get the Rey skin in Fortnite

Star Wars is one of the biggest collaborations in Fortnite, but unfortunately, the ability for players to get the skins come few and far between compared to Fortnite’s other partnerships like DC and Marvel. Rey, the main protagonist of the Star Wars sequel trilogy is available to get through the Fortnite item shop and there are several different options for obtaining her.

Rey is a part of the Rise of Skywalker Pack which includes the skin for Rey, Finn, and the Sith Trooper. Additionally, the bundle includes a back bling for each character. For Rey specifically, she gets The Jedi Order back bling which includes the emblem of the Jedi. The Rise of Skywalker Pack sells on the item shop for 3,500 v-bucks. If you are only looking to get the Rey skin and Jedi Order back bling you can do so for 1,500 v-bucks instead.

It is worth noting that the Rise of Skywalker Pack does not include a harvesting tool or glider. We recommend picking up, if available, Rey’s Quarterstaff harvesting tool for 800 v-bucks by itself or grouped in the Order and Peace bundle for 2,000 v-bucks. For the glider, there is either the Vanguard Squadron X-Wing or Y-Wing which each sells for 1,200 v-bucks.

